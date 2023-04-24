Searching for the “It” Book of April
Jeff and Rebecca are traveling for work this week, so we present the inaugural episode of First Edition to tide you over. We’ll be back next week with a regular episode.
In the first section, Jeff and Rebecca play a game of “knockout” to figure out what the “it” book of April might be. In the second section, Yahdon Israel, Senior Editor at Simon & Schuster, comes on to talk about putting books into the world. And in section three, Sarah Bakewell and Jeff talk about humanism on the occasion of the publication of her new book, Humanly Possible.
Discussed in this episode:
Wonder Boy by Angel Au-Yeung and David Jeans
Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling
Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith
Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane
In the Lives of Puppets by T.J. Klune
A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung
House of Cotton by Monica Brashears
Yahdon Israel’s Advance Readers Club