Searching for the “It” Book of April

Jeff and Rebecca are traveling for work this week, so we present the inaugural episode of First Edition to tide you over. We’ll be back next week with a regular episode.

In the first section, Jeff and Rebecca play a game of “knockout” to figure out what the “it” book of April might be. In the second section, Yahdon Israel, Senior Editor at Simon & Schuster, comes on to talk about putting books into the world. And in section three, Sarah Bakewell and Jeff talk about humanism on the occasion of the publication of her new book, Humanly Possible.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

Wonder Boy by Angel Au-Yeung and David Jeans

Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld

You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith

Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane

The Wager by David Grann

Happy Place by Emily Henry

In the Lives of Puppets by T.J. Klune

A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung

House of Cotton by Monica Brashears

Yahdon Israel’s Advance Readers Club

Soil by Camille T Dungy

Humanly Possible by Sarah Bakewell