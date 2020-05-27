Backlist To The Future with Retellings

This week, Jenn discusses two favorite sci-fi and fantasy retellings.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

A Spark of White Fire (The Celestial Trilogy) by Sangu Mandanna

The Arthurian Saga by Mary Stewart (The Crystal Cave #1)