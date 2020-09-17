Episode 38
School in the Cloud
Nicole and Matthew talk about cloud-based schooling, self-organized learning environments, and school reimagined in fantasy fiction.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life, The Wizerd And the Potion of Dreams! from Oni Lion Forge Publishing Group, and Croaked! from Yellow Jacket, an imprint of Little Bee Books.
Relevant Links:
- Survivor Tree by Marcie Colleen; illustrated by Aaron Becker (PW announcement)
- Build a school in the Cloud (2013 TED talk by Sugata Mitra, educational researcher)
- Feature documentary about Sugata Mitra’s ‘School In The Cloud’ (trailer)
- The School in the Cloud: The Emerging Future of Learning by Sugata Mitra (book)
- A School in the Cloud and the Future of Learning (WIRED, 2013)
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Picture Books
- Interstellar Cinderella by Deborah Underwood; illustrated by Meg Hunt
- Reading Beauty by Deborah Underwood; illustrated by Meg Hunt
- Field Trip to the Moon by John Hare
Middle Grade
- Kiranmala and the Kingdom Beyond series by Sayantani Dasgupta
- Astronaut Academy: Zero Gravity by Dave Roman
- Dragons in a Bag by Zetta Elliott
- Jedi Academy by Jeffrey Brown
- Ikenga by Nnedi Okorafor
- The Time Museum by Matthew Loux
- Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi
- The Cardboard Kingdom by Chad Sell
Closing Note:
