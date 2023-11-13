This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s part one of our 2023 recommendation request episodes! Jess and Trisha talk about diverse paranormal romances, romances with ace representation, holiday romances, and more!

News

Book club is coming back in early 2024 – huge thanks to everyone who sent suggestions! We’re reading The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz, so read along with us!

Books Discussed

The Duke Gets Desperate by Diana Quincy

The Grim Reaper’s Lawyer by Mea Monique

Human Enough by E.S. Yu

Big Bad Wolf by Suleikha Snyder

What the Hex by Alexis Daria

The Blacksmith Queen by G.A. Aiken

Bitterburn by Ann Aguirre

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas

Their Troublesome Crush by Xan West

Perfect Rhythm by Jae

The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann

Thaw by Elyse Springer

The Lights on Knockbridge Lane by Roan Parrish

In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren

Lighting the Flames by Sarah Wendell

Merry Inkmas by Talia Hibbert

Three Holidays and a Wedding by Uzma Jalaluddin and Marissa Stapley

Second Chances in New Port Stephen by T.J. Alexander

It’s a Fabulous Life by Kelly Farmer

Being Merry by Meka James

Time to Shine by Rachel Reid

Mistletoe and Mishigas by M.A. Wardell

