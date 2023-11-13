Scathing Dislike, Scorching Chemistry
It’s part one of our 2023 recommendation request episodes! Jess and Trisha talk about diverse paranormal romances, romances with ace representation, holiday romances, and more!
News
Book club is coming back in early 2024 – huge thanks to everyone who sent suggestions! We’re reading The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz, so read along with us!
Also, check out Jackie Lau’s Kickstarter while you still can!
Books Discussed
The Duke Gets Desperate by Diana Quincy
The Grim Reaper’s Lawyer by Mea Monique
Human Enough by E.S. Yu
Big Bad Wolf by Suleikha Snyder
What the Hex by Alexis Daria
The Blacksmith Queen by G.A. Aiken
Bitterburn by Ann Aguirre
Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas
Their Troublesome Crush by Xan West
Perfect Rhythm by Jae
The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann
Thaw by Elyse Springer
The Lights on Knockbridge Lane by Roan Parrish
In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren
Lighting the Flames by Sarah Wendell
Merry Inkmas by Talia Hibbert
Three Holidays and a Wedding by Uzma Jalaluddin and Marissa Stapley
Second Chances in New Port Stephen by T.J. Alexander
It’s a Fabulous Life by Kelly Farmer
Being Merry by Meka James
Time to Shine by Rachel Reid
Mistletoe and Mishigas by M.A. Wardell
