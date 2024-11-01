Scary Season Send Off!
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books for a scary season send-off!
Books Discussed
- The Spite House – Johnny Compton
- The Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story – Olga Tokarczuk, Trans. Antonia Lloyd-Jones
- The Little Stranger – Sarah Waters
- The Hunger – Alma Katsu
- Model Home – Rivers Solomon
- This Girl’s a Killer – Emma C. Wells
- Pony Confidential – Christina Lynch
