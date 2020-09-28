Sand Forward

Jenn Northington joins Jeff to talk about listener reactions to the Dune trailer, the launch of Publishers Weekly in Spanish, the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 Nominees, an indie bookstore diversity reading initiative, and more.

National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 Honorees

New England Booksellers Announce Major Diversity Reading Initiative

Artist’s Relief Distributes $13.5 Million in Pandemic Grants

Dana Canedy talking about why diversity is good business

Find Jenn on the SFF Yeah Podcast