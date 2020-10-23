Sad News for Jimmy P.

Katie and Rincey mourn the ending of The President is Missing adaptation, celebrate some revivals and reboots and talk about their love of audiobooks.

Show Notes

Showtime is no longer moving forward with James Patterson’s and Bill Clinton’s The President is Missing [Deadline]

I Know What You Did Last Summer is headed to Amazon as a TV series [Hollywood Reporter]

Showtime revives Dexter as a limited series, and Michael C. Hall is returning [Deadline]

Netflix is adapting Rumaan Alam’s new thriller, Leave the World Behind. [Hollywood Reporter]

Stacey Abrams has a political thriller coming out next spring called While Justice Sleeps [Hollywood Reporter]

In Virtual Event, Bouchercon 2020 Picks Year’s Best [Publisher’s Weekly]

Books Mentioned

The Thousand-Dollar Tan Line by Rob Thomas

The Searcher by Tana French, narrated by Roger Clark

Beneath the Mountain by Luca d’Andrea, narrated by Charles Constant

Fortune Favors the Dead by Stephen Spotswood

A Solitude of Wolverines by Alice Henderson

And Now She’s Gone by Rachel Howzell Hall

The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones