Episode 96
Never Too Late for Some Romantic Reckoning
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery and thriller reads featuring romance gone right, and romance gone very wrong.
Books mentioned during the News segment
The Perfect Girlfriend by Karen Hamilton
The Haunting of Alma Fielding by Kate Summerscale
State of Terror by Louise Penny and Hilary Clinton
Mystery and thriller reads featuring romance
The Lotus Palace by Jeannie Linn
The Marriage Pact by Michelle Richmond
Proper English by K.J.Charles
As Long As We Both Shall Live by JoAnn Chaney
The Boy in the Red Dress by Kristin Lambert
The Salaryman’s Wife by Sujata Massey
New Releases
Confident Women: Swindlers, Grifters and Shapeshifters of the Feminine Persuasion by Tori Telfer
Lightseekers – Femi Kayode
Current Reads
The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott
These Women by Ivy Pochoda
The Missing American by Kwei Quartey
