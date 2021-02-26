Never Too Late for Some Romantic Reckoning

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery and thriller reads featuring romance gone right, and romance gone very wrong.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Books mentioned during the News segment

The Perfect Girlfriend by Karen Hamilton

The Haunting of Alma Fielding by Kate Summerscale

State of Terror by Louise Penny and Hilary Clinton

Mystery and thriller reads featuring romance

The Lotus Palace by Jeannie Linn

The Marriage Pact by Michelle Richmond

Proper English by K.J.Charles

As Long As We Both Shall Live by JoAnn Chaney

The Boy in the Red Dress by Kristin Lambert

The Salaryman’s Wife by Sujata Massey

New Releases

Confident Women: Swindlers, Grifters and Shapeshifters of the Feminine Persuasion by Tori Telfer

Lightseekers – Femi Kayode

Current Reads

The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott

These Women by Ivy Pochoda

The Missing American by Kwei Quartey

Write to us with any feedback, requests, or recommendations at readordead@bookriot.com

Find us on social:

Nusrah: @JavedNusrah

Katie: @kt_librarylady