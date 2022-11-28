Roll the Dice with Me
It’s that time again!! Jess and Trisha recommend steamy sci-fi, romance with characters over 40 (and sometimes 50!), and more in part one of our annual recommendation request episode.
News
Please learn more about the Harper Collins strike and support the workers however you can.
We mentioned our episode from earlier this year that included some romances about older MCs, and you can check it out here.
Books Discussed
Paris Daillencourt is About to Crumble by Alexis Hall
Silver Silence by Nalini Singh
Read Between the Lines by Rachel Lacey
Spoiler Alert by Olivia Dade
Ghosting, a Love Story by Tash Skilton
Act Your Age Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert
The Jekh Saga by HE Trent starting with Erstwhile
Deal with the Devil (and many other books) by Kit Rocha
Monsters Love Curvy Girls series starting with His Human Nanny by Michele Mills
Asking for It by Lilah Pace
Better Off Red by Rebekah Weatherspoon
The Beards and Bondage series starting with Haven by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Syncopation and others by Anna Zabo
Flirting with 50 by Jane Porter
Wherever is Your Heart by Anita Kelly
Something About You by Reese Ryan
The Worst Guy by Kate Canterbury
