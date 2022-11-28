Roll the Dice with Me

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s that time again!! Jess and Trisha recommend steamy sci-fi, romance with characters over 40 (and sometimes 50!), and more in part one of our annual recommendation request episode.

News

Please learn more about the Harper Collins strike and support the workers however you can.

We mentioned our episode from earlier this year that included some romances about older MCs, and you can check it out here.

Books Discussed

Paris Daillencourt is About to Crumble by Alexis Hall

Silver Silence by Nalini Singh

Read Between the Lines by Rachel Lacey

Spoiler Alert by Olivia Dade

Ghosting, a Love Story by Tash Skilton

Act Your Age Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert

The Jekh Saga by HE Trent starting with Erstwhile

Deal with the Devil (and many other books) by Kit Rocha

Monsters Love Curvy Girls series starting with His Human Nanny by Michele Mills

Asking for It by Lilah Pace

Better Off Red by Rebekah Weatherspoon

The Beards and Bondage series starting with Haven by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Syncopation and others by Anna Zabo

Flirting with 50 by Jane Porter

Wherever is Your Heart by Anita Kelly

Something About You by Reese Ryan

The Worst Guy by Kate Canterbury

