Riding on a High of Wanting to Be Different

Jeff And Rebecca cover a range of interesting listener emails, catch up with publishing pay raises, look back at 10 years of data from the YA category of New York Times Bestsellers, and discuss some recent reading.

Discussed in this episode:

TBR for Valentine’s Day

Site shoutouts: What 10 years of NYT YA bestseller lists reveal about YA

Jenn took a look at what’s happening in publishing right now

The Creative Act by Rick Rubin

Victory City by Salman Rushdie

The English Understand Wool by Helen DeWitt