Episode 117
Resolutions and Reflections
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about their year-end favorites and reflect on reading goals for 2022.
Currently Reading
Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
Books Discussed
Girl A by Abigail Dean
The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris
Mrs. March by Virginia Feito
The Secret Talker by Geling Yan
Velvet was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
