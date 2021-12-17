Resolutions and Reflections

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about their year-end favorites and reflect on reading goals for 2022.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Currently Reading

Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

Books Discussed

Girl A by Abigail Dean

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris

Mrs. March by Virginia Feito

The Secret Talker by Geling Yan

Velvet was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com

Otherwise, you can:

Find me on Twitter @JavedNusrah

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady

And we will talk to you all next time!