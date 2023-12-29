Rerun: Our Most Anticipated Books of 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie and Kendra are off this holiday week, but we thought it would be fun to share a rerun of our most anticipated books of 2023, which originally aired on January 13, 2023.

Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss their most anticipated book releases of 2023.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Age of Vice – Deepti Kapoor

Black Dahlia, Red Rose: The Crime, Corruption, and Cover Up of America’s Greatest Unsolved Murder – Piu Eatwell

All That Is Mine I Carry With Me – William Landay (March 7, 2023)

Red London – Alma Katsu (March 14, 2023)

Sing Her Down – Ivy Pochoda (May 23, 2023)

The Only One Left – Riley Sager (June 20, 2023)

Bad Cree – Jessica Johns (Doubleday, January 10th)

All the Sinners Bleed – S.A. Cosby (Flatiron, June 6th)

The Mistress of Bahtia House – Sujata Massey (Soho Press, July 11th

Don’t Fear the Reaper – Stephen Graham Jones (Saga Press, February 7th)

VenCo – Cherie Dimaline (William Morrow, February 7th)

