Rerun: All the Backlist! December 23, 2022
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
We’re off this holiday week, so we’re sharing a rerun of this New Year’s backlist episode, which originally aired on December 23, 2022.
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles she loves related to new releases, the new year, and more!
Give the gift of Tailored Book Recommendations! And follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS MENTIONED ON THE SHOW:
Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn
Einstein’s Dreams by Alan Lightman
Flight by Lynn Steger Strong
Return of the Living Elves by Brian Asman