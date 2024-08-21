Representation in SFF
Sharifah talks about representation in SF/F and captain of Book Riot’s In Reading Color newsletter Erica Ezeifedi recommends great BIPOC SF/F.
Links
“The Hidden Racism of Book Cover Design” by Tajja Isen (The Walrus)
Books Discussed
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
The Maid and the Crocodile by Jordan Ifueko
Flying Witch by Chihiro Ishizuka
Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler
Bloodchild and Other Stories by Octavia Butler
Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno Garcia
The Good House by Tananarive Due
How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu