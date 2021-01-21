Episode 46
Remembrance
Nicole and Matthew talk about current awareness of the Holocaust among Millenials and Gen Z individuals as well as anti-semitic images and language present at the January 6 insurrection event at the Capital in Washington, DC. Joining us is Susan Kusel, synagogue librarian, book buyer for an independent bookstore, and author of The Passover Guest, illustrated by Sean Rubin.
Relevant Links:
- United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (website)
- We Decoded The Symbols From The Storming Of The Capitol | Beyond The Headlines (Insider News, YouTube)
- “First- Ever 50-State Survey on Holocaust Knowledge of American Millennials and Gen Z Reveals Shocking Results” (The Claims Conference, website)
- Susan Kusel (website)
- Sydney Taylor Book Award (Association of Jewish Libraries, website)
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
- The Journey That Saved Curious George: The True Wartime Escape Of Margret And H.A. Rey by Louise Borden and Allan Drummond
- Games Of Deception: The True Story Of The First U.S. Olympic Basketball Team At The 1936 Olympics In Hitler’s Germany by Andrew Maraniss
- A Light In The Darkness: Janusz Korczak, His Orphans, And The Holocaust by Albert Marrin
- Broken Strings by Eric Walters and Kathy Kacer
- Louder Than Words by Kathy Kacer
- The Assignment by Liza Wiemer
