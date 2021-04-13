This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week Alice and Kim talk Islam, Christianity, and Scientology memoirs.

Follow Up

April 24: Readathon and Independent Bookstore Day

Nonfiction in the News

Amanda Seyfried to Play Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu Series ‘The Dropout’ [Variety]

Simon & Schuster Acquires Mike Pence’s Autobiography [Publishers Weekly]

Why Would Anyone Pay Andrew Cuomo $4 Million for a Book? [New Republic]

New Nonfiction

My Broken Language: A Memoir by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Pipe Dreams: The Urgent Global Quest to Transform the Toilet by Chelsea Wald

Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less by Leidy Klotz

From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement by Paula Yoo

Quick Mentions

Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden O’Keefe

Children Under Fire: An American Crisis by John Woodrow Cox

Religious Memoirs

God Land: A Story of Faith, Loss, and Renewal in Middle America by Lyz Lenz

Unfollow: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving the Westboro Baptist Church by Megan Phelps-Roper

I Should Have Honor: A Memoir of Hope and Pride in Pakistan by Khalida Brohi

Beyond Belief: My Secret Life Inside Scientology and My Harrowing Escape by Jenna Miscavige Hill

Reading Now

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson

CONCLUSION

