Episode 81
Religious Memoirs
Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.
Follow Up
April 24: Readathon and Independent Bookstore Day
Nonfiction in the News
Amanda Seyfried to Play Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu Series ‘The Dropout’ [Variety]
Simon & Schuster Acquires Mike Pence’s Autobiography [Publishers Weekly]
Why Would Anyone Pay Andrew Cuomo $4 Million for a Book? [New Republic]
New Nonfiction
My Broken Language: A Memoir by Quiara Alegría Hudes
Pipe Dreams: The Urgent Global Quest to Transform the Toilet by Chelsea Wald
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less by Leidy Klotz
From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement by Paula Yoo
Quick Mentions
Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden O’Keefe
Children Under Fire: An American Crisis by John Woodrow Cox
Religious Memoirs
God Land: A Story of Faith, Loss, and Renewal in Middle America by Lyz Lenz
Unfollow: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving the Westboro Baptist Church by Megan Phelps-Roper
I Should Have Honor: A Memoir of Hope and Pride in Pakistan by Khalida Brohi
Beyond Belief: My Secret Life Inside Scientology and My Harrowing Escape by Jenna Miscavige Hill
Reading Now
A Promised Land by Barack Obama
Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson
CONCLUSION
You can find us on SOCIAL MEDIA – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork. Amazing Audio Editing for this episode was done by Jen Zink.
RATE AND REVIEW on Apple Podcasts so people can find us more easily, and subscribe so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.