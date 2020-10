Jeff and Rebecca talk about the life and work of 2020 Nobel Laureate Louise Glück, plus an extended discussion of her 1993 poem, “Vespers.”

Discussed in this episode:

The Collected Poems of Louise Glück

“The Body Artist” by Dan Chiasson

“Vespers” by Louise Glück