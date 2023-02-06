Recreational Awe
Jeff and Rebecca talk about the Barnes & Noble renaissance, a new book from Jesmyn Ward, developments in the world of publishing pay, a couple of new books, and much more.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.
Discussed in this episode:
Book Riot has a book about fighting book bans
Ezra Klein column on Barnes & Noble rings a lot of bells
And HC is cutting 5% of workforce
HC union members on why they are still striking
Scorched Grace by Margot Douihay