Reality Through Fiction

This week, Trisha and special guest Liberty Hardy talk about reality show competition romance: what we like about it, why it works, and some of our favorites.

News

Are you looking for the perfect Valentine’s gift for your bookish boo? Gift Tailored Book Recommendations!

Book club is back!!! We’re reading After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez, and we’ll be talking about it when we record on March 2.

The Harper Collins strike continues – please support the workers however you can.

The 2022 Swoon Book Awards are open for nominations until Jan 30!

And yes, Roxane Gay has confirmed that she’s writing a romance novel with Channing Tatum.

Books Discussed

After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez

This Bird Has Flown by Susanna Hoffs (4/4/23)

Georgie All Along by Kate Clayborn

Looking for Group and Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall

Battle Royal by Lucy Parker

Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev

D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins

