Reads for AAPI Heritage Month
This week Alice and Kim talk about books for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month plus new releases from charming superheroes, football coaches, and more.
Follow Up
The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life by Amy Butler Greenfield
Nonfiction in the News
Taraji P. Henson in Talks to Produce and Star in ‘Queenie’ for BET Studios [Variety]
Colin Kaepernick to Publish a Young Adult Memoir [New York Times]
New Nonfiction
Hometown Victory: A Coach’s Story of Football, Fate, and Coming Home by Keanon Lowe with Justin Spizman
Public Faces, Secret Lives: A Queer History of the Women’s Suffrage Movement by Wendy L. Rouse
His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa
We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story by Simu Liu
Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be by Marissa R. Moss
Who Killed Jane Stanford?: A Gilded Age Tale of Murder, Deceit, Spirits and the Birth of a University by Richard White
Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
American Harvest: God, Country, and Farming in the Heartland by Marie Mutsuki Mockett
Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter’s Story by Mazie Hirono
Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less by Alex Soojung-Kim Pang
Rise: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now by Jeff Yang and Phil Yu and Philip Wang
Reading Now
Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival, and Hope in an American City by Andrea Elliot
My Body by Emily Ratajkowski