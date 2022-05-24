Reads for AAPI Heritage Month

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim talk about books for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month plus new releases from charming superheroes, football coaches, and more.

Follow Up

The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life by Amy Butler Greenfield

Nonfiction in the News

Taraji P. Henson in Talks to Produce and Star in ‘Queenie’ for BET Studios [Variety]

Colin Kaepernick to Publish a Young Adult Memoir [New York Times]

New Nonfiction

Hometown Victory: A Coach’s Story of Football, Fate, and Coming Home by Keanon Lowe with Justin Spizman

Public Faces, Secret Lives: A Queer History of the Women’s Suffrage Movement by Wendy L. Rouse

His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa

We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story by Simu Liu

Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be by Marissa R. Moss

Who Killed Jane Stanford?: A Gilded Age Tale of Murder, Deceit, Spirits and the Birth of a University by Richard White

Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

American Harvest: God, Country, and Farming in the Heartland by Marie Mutsuki Mockett

Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter’s Story by Mazie Hirono

Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less by Alex Soojung-Kim Pang

Rise: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now by Jeff Yang and Phil Yu and Philip Wang

Reading Now

Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival, and Hope in an American City by Andrea Elliot

My Body by Emily Ratajkowski