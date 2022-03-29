Reading for Self Care
This week Alice and Kim chat about their current obsessions (Lincoln and fraudsters, respectively), discuss reading for self care, and preview new nonfiction about strangers, assimilation, serial killers, and more.
Nonfiction in the News
National Book Critics Circle Award Winners Announced [Book Riot]
Best-Selling Author Brené Brown Promotes Meaningful Change in Trailer for HBO Max’s ‘Atlas of the Heart’ [The Wrap]
New Nonfiction
Letter to a Stranger: Essays to the Ones Who Haunt Us by Colleen Kinder
Dress Code: Unlocking Fashion from the New Look to Millennial Pink by Veronique Hyland
You Sound Like a White Girl: The Case for Rejecting Assimilation by Julissa Arce
Hell’s Half-Acre: The Untold Story of the Benders, America’s First Serial Killer Family by Susan Jonusas
All the White Friends I Couldn’t Keep: Hope – and Hard Pills to Swallow – About Fighting for Black Lives by Andre Henry
Burning My Roti: Breaking Barriers as a Queer Indian Woman by Sharan Dhaliwal
Reads for Self Care
World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Calypso by David Sedaris
The Lazy Genius Way: Embrace What Matters, Ditch What Doesn’t, and Get Stuff Done by Kendra Adachi
Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln by Doris Kearns Goodwin
Reading Now
The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont
The Dark Forest by Cixin Liu