This week Alice and Kim chat about their current obsessions (Lincoln and fraudsters, respectively), discuss reading for self care, and preview new nonfiction about strangers, assimilation, serial killers, and more.

Nonfiction in the News

National Book Critics Circle Award Winners Announced [Book Riot]

Best-Selling Author Brené Brown Promotes Meaningful Change in Trailer for HBO Max’s ‘Atlas of the Heart’ [The Wrap]

New Nonfiction

Letter to a Stranger: Essays to the Ones Who Haunt Us by Colleen Kinder

Dress Code: Unlocking Fashion from the New Look to Millennial Pink by Veronique Hyland

You Sound Like a White Girl: The Case for Rejecting Assimilation by Julissa Arce

Hell’s Half-Acre: The Untold Story of the Benders, America’s First Serial Killer Family by Susan Jonusas

All the White Friends I Couldn’t Keep: Hope – and Hard Pills to Swallow – About Fighting for Black Lives by Andre Henry

Burning My Roti: Breaking Barriers as a Queer Indian Woman by Sharan Dhaliwal

Reads for Self Care

World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Calypso by David Sedaris

The Lazy Genius Way: Embrace What Matters, Ditch What Doesn’t, and Get Stuff Done by Kendra Adachi

Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln by Doris Kearns Goodwin

Reading Now

The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont

The Dark Forest by Cixin Liu