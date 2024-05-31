Reading Each Other’s Favorites

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books that they’ve recommended to each other!

News

Attica Locke is publishing the final book in her Highway 59 crime novel trilogy this summer!

Wake Up Dead Man

Books Discussed

The Hunter – Tana French

The Woods All Black – Lee Mandelo

Things We Lost in the Fire – Mariana Enriquez

City Under One Roof – Iris Yamashita

The Only One Left – Riley Sager

Tell Me Who You Are – Louisa Luna

Looking for Smoke – K. A. Cobell

