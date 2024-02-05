Read Harder in…Every Year

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk about romance covers, genre data (or lack thereof), and romance books that fit the 2024 Read Harder Challenge.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

2024 is the tenth year of the Read Harder Challenge! Join us as we make our way through 24 tasks meant to expand our reading horizons and diversify our TBRs. To get book recommendations for each task, sign up for the Read Harder newsletter. We’ll also keep you informed about other cool reading challenges, readathons, and more across the bookish internet. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features, where you can connect with a community of passionate, like-minded readers in a cozy and supportive corner of the internet. Visit bookriot.com/readharder to sign up.

News

Check out the Shelf Love Substack, and specifically the post “The Data Does Not Exist to Support ‘Romance is a Billion Dollar Industry.’”

Read Harder in 2024! (Just like maybe you did in 2023!)

Books Discussed

Night Song by Beverly Jenkins

The Sitcom Star and The Reluctant Heartthrob by Jackie Lau

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams

Luke and Billy Finally Get a Clue by Cat Sebastian

The One Month Boyfriend by Roxie Noir

Always Only You by Chloe Liese

Love Flushed by Evie Mitchell

That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming

Let us know what you’re reading, what you’re thinking, and what you’re thinking about what you’re reading! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown), and Jess is even on TikTok (@jess_isreading).