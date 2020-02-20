Unintentional Casablanca References

Amanda and Jenn discuss long distance romances, read-alikes for Tamora Pierce, punny titles, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Questions

1. Hello!

Last year I read all the Tamora Pierce books and I loved them (thanks Jenn for the strong rec on these)! I’m currently reading Novice Dragoneer and also enjoying it. Can you rec me a good comp for Tamora Pierce? I’ve listened to all the Get Booked episodes so something that’s never been recommended would be awesome. Also, bonus points for a series or multiple books, I read through the Tamora Pierce books so fast!

-Heather

2. I will be traveling throughout Oregon in 2020, and would love to prepare by reading some books that take place mostly in Oregon. I love ALL genres, so feel free to go wild with the recs!

Thank you!

-Brooke

3. Hi I’m Adah and I am 10 years old and I really like books with lots of suspense and where you just can’t stop turning page after page it’s usually realistic fiction or mystery ex: the tale of despereaux, the marvelous journey of Edward Tulane, just under the clouds and the wild robot. I would like more books like that. P.S. I really like your podcast, Thank you,

-Adah

4. I am an asexual woman with a crush on my male best friend. Can you recommend a good friends-to-lovers read that is not all about sex? The characters do not need to be asexual but I prefer more of a slow burn where sex is only at the end if at all. Thank you!

-Anon

5. Hello,

First of all, I would like to say that I love your podcast and have been listening to it while I work (I spend a lot of time copying and pasting to excel spreadsheets as a research assistant).

My boyfriend of 2 years recently graduated and was asked by the company he works for to move to another state. I am stuck in one spot because I am finishing my college degree and have decided to pursue my master’s. I am determined to believe that love prevails, and that, no matter what anyone says, I’m not naive for putting so much hope into what will be a long distance relationship of several years.

I’d love some recommendations for new adult books about long distance relationships. They can be sweet or angsty. What matters to me is a relationship that feels passionate and true, and a story that seems realistic, like something I could believe in for myself.

Thank you so much!

-Dana

6. Hi, this year I want to get back into big fantasy/paranormal books. Last year I read mostly romance since I finished the Throne of Glass series in very quick succession and need a break. I’ve read and liked Percy Jackson, Red Queen, Three Dark Crowns, and the Vampire Academy (mostly, I had some issues with the way it ended). I have also read the first 4 books of the Outlander series but I’ve found that is something I rather watch than read along with Game of Thrones. I’ll read just about anything. Thanks so much.

-Alexandra

7. Hi there! I have a TIME SENSITIVE request, I need recommendations by June 2020 if possible. I have decided to do the Pop Sugar Reading Challenge for 2020 and am struggling to find a book for the prompt “a book with a pun in the title.”

Here are my general criteria:

–NO COZY MYSTERIES

–No m/f romance (f/f or m/m is fine)

–Generally prefer nonfiction, literary fiction/contemporary fiction, historical fiction, but am willing to try just about anything other than cozy mysteries or m/f romance.

Thank you

-Sibyl

Books Discussed

Graceling by Kristin Cashore

The Riddle-Master of Hed series, Patricia McKillip

The Sisters Brothers by Patrick deWitt (tw violence, harm to animals)

The Lathe of Heaven by Ursula K. LeGuin

Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia

Dragons in a Bag by Zeta Elliott

Tash Hearts Tolstoy by Kathryn Ormsbee (tw aphobia)

Let’s Talk About Love by Claire Kann

The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory

Play It Again by Aidan Wayne

Ruin of Kings by Jenn Lyons (tw torture and whatnot)

Master of Restless Shadows by Ginn Hale (tw: abuse & cruelty, torture, prejudice, racism, self-harm, discussion of rape)

The Pun Also Rises by John Pollack

Here’s Looking at Euclid by Alex Bellos