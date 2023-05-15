Ranking the Most Impactful Romance of the Last Decade

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha do something a little different and spend the show ranking the most influential romance novels that have come out in the last decade (based on their very subjective opinions).

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

Book Club is back!! We’re reading Rules of Engagement by Stacey Abrams writing as Selena Montgomery. We’re discussing on June 22 for our June 26 episode.

Subscribe to First Edition on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your podcatcher of choice.

Books Discussed

A Bollywood Affair by Sonali Dev

American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera

An Extraordinary Union by Alyssa Cole

Beach Read by Emily Henry

Forbidden by Beverly Jenkins

Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert

Ice Planet Barbarians by Ruby Dixon

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Sinner by Sierra Simone

Take the Lead by Alexis Daria

The Duke Who Didn’t by Courtney Milan

The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

The Wedding Date and The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory

Truth or Beard by Penny Reid

Wicked and the Wallflower by Sarah MacLean

Let us know what you’re reading, what you’re thinking, and what you’re thinking about what you’re reading! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown), and Jess is even on TikTok (@jess_isreading).