Ranking the Most Impactful Romance of the Last Decade
Jess and Trisha do something a little different and spend the show ranking the most influential romance novels that have come out in the last decade (based on their very subjective opinions).
News
Book Club is back!! We’re reading Rules of Engagement by Stacey Abrams writing as Selena Montgomery. We’re discussing on June 22 for our June 26 episode.
Books Discussed
A Bollywood Affair by Sonali Dev
American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera
An Extraordinary Union by Alyssa Cole
Beach Read by Emily Henry
Forbidden by Beverly Jenkins
Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert
Ice Planet Barbarians by Ruby Dixon
Neon Gods by Katee Robert
Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
Sinner by Sierra Simone
Take the Lead by Alexis Daria
The Duke Who Didn’t by Courtney Milan
The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
The Wedding Date and The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory
Truth or Beard by Penny Reid
Wicked and the Wallflower by Sarah MacLean
