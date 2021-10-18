Quite Sexy, Quite Time-y

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha have some updates – including a new book club book! – and spend some time talking about how they find new books and what they think about when they recommend them.

News

As Jess mentioned, our friends at Smart Bitches, Trashy Books do some great work tagging the themes and subgenres in romance books.

Read Sweet Disorder by Rose Lerner with us, and send us your thoughts by December 9!!

‘Tis the season for recommendation requests – send those our way too!

Books Discussed

Knot My Type by Evie Mitchell

Battle Royal by Lucy Parker

The Brightest Star in Paris by Diana Biller

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood,

Seducing His Secret Wife by Robin Covington

Sing Anyway and Our Favorite Songs by Anita Kelly

That Could Be Enough by Alyssa Cole

The Duke Who Didn’t and Mrs. Martin’s Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan

