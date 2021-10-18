Episode 92
Quite Sexy, Quite Time-y
Jess and Trisha have some updates – including a new book club book! – and spend some time talking about how they find new books and what they think about when they recommend them.
News
As Jess mentioned, our friends at Smart Bitches, Trashy Books do some great work tagging the themes and subgenres in romance books.
Read Sweet Disorder by Rose Lerner with us, and send us your thoughts by December 9!!
‘Tis the season for recommendation requests – send those our way too!
Books Discussed
Knot My Type by Evie Mitchell
Battle Royal by Lucy Parker
The Brightest Star in Paris by Diana Biller
The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood,
Seducing His Secret Wife by Robin Covington
Sing Anyway and Our Favorite Songs by Anita Kelly
That Could Be Enough by Alyssa Cole
The Duke Who Didn’t and Mrs. Martin’s Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan
Send us your Swiss army recs, and let us know what you’re reading and thinking about (and thinking about what you’re reading!) As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).