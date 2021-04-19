Episode 81
Quick to Bed, Slow to Feelings
Jess and Trisha share listener recs, reveal the May WIR Book Club pick, talk about the Vivians and romance awards generally, and discuss and recommend slow burn romances.
News
We’re discussing Vivid by Beverly Jenkins on our episode that comes out May 17! Feel free to send us all of your thoughts and feelings before we record that episode on May 13.
The Vivian finalists have been announced.
If you don’t remember how the Vivian Awards came to be, let Jess remind you.
For comparison, check out the Swoon Awards, the Ripped Bodice Awards, and the ReadRChat awards.
Books Discussed
Sweet Disorder by Rose Lerner
Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae
Office Hours by Katrina Jackson
If the Boot Fits by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Yes & I Love You by Roni Loren
Craving Flight by Tamsen Parker
The Preacher’s Promise by Piper Hughley
Twice Shy by Sarah Hogle
Love Lettering by Kate Clayborn
Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert
Well Met by Jen DeLuca
Signal Boost by Alyssa Cole
His Perfect Partner by Priscilla Oliveras
Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid
