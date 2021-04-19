Quick to Bed, Slow to Feelings

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Jess and Trisha share listener recs, reveal the May WIR Book Club pick, talk about the Vivians and romance awards generally, and discuss and recommend slow burn romances.

News

We’re discussing Vivid by Beverly Jenkins on our episode that comes out May 17! Feel free to send us all of your thoughts and feelings before we record that episode on May 13.

The Vivian finalists have been announced.

If you don’t remember how the Vivian Awards came to be, let Jess remind you.

For comparison, check out the Swoon Awards, the Ripped Bodice Awards, and the ReadRChat awards.

Books Discussed

Sweet Disorder by Rose Lerner

Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae

Office Hours by Katrina Jackson

If the Boot Fits by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Yes & I Love You by Roni Loren

Craving Flight by Tamsen Parker

The Preacher’s Promise by Piper Hughley

Twice Shy by Sarah Hogle

Love Lettering by Kate Clayborn

Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert

Well Met by Jen DeLuca

Signal Boost by Alyssa Cole

His Perfect Partner by Priscilla Oliveras

Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid

