Queer Friendships in YA
Erica and Tirzah talk about YA books with great examples of queer friendship.
Show Notes:
As You Walk On By by Julian Winters
Late to the Party by Kelly Quindlen
The Boy in the Red Dress by Kristin Lambert
Kings, Queens, and In-Betweens by Tanya Boteju
Little & Lion by Brandy Colbert
You Know Me Well by David Levithan and Nina LaCour
Odd One Out by Nic Stone
The Chandler Legacies by Abdi Nazemian