Queer Friendships in YA

Erica and Tirzah talk about YA books with great examples of queer friendship.

Show Notes:

As You Walk On By by Julian Winters

Late to the Party by Kelly Quindlen

The Boy in the Red Dress by Kristin Lambert

Kings, Queens, and In-Betweens by Tanya Boteju

Little & Lion by Brandy Colbert

You Know Me Well by David Levithan and Nina LaCour

Odd One Out by Nic Stone

The Chandler Legacies by Abdi Nazemian