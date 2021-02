Jeff and Rebecca discuss the winner of the Spring Preview draft, Hachette getting out of the right-wing publishing game, the Obamas adaptation-heavy Netflix slate, and Jeff inadvisedly challenges Rebecca to a new game.

Discussed in this episode:

Big 5 named as co-defendants in ebook price fixing suit

Hachette fired last remaining editor who would publish conservative BS

Obamas ink 6-project deal with Netflix, including adaptation of Exit West