Pride Reads

This week Alice and Kim talk about nonfiction for Pride Month.
Follow Up
KIM: Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City by Andrea Elliott
Nonfiction in the News
Three Women: Lisa Taddeo Shares a Vivid First Look at Her Adaptation [Vanity Fair]
New Nonfiction
Battling the Big Lie: How Fox, Facebook, and the MAGA Media Are Destroying America by Dan Pfeiffer
The Monster’s Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World by David K. Randall
The Wine-Dark Sea Within : A Turbulent History of Blood by Dr. Dhun Sethna
The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon’s Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I by Lindsey Fitzharris
1368: China and the Making of the Modern World by Ali Humayun Akhtar
Weekly Theme: Queer Books
Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe
Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby
Queer, There, and Everywhere: 23 People Who Changed the World by Sarah Prager (Author), Zoe More O’Ferrall (Illustrator)
Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden
Reading Now
KIM: The Puzzler: One Man’s Quest to Solve the Most Baffling Puzzles Ever, from Crosswords to Jigsaws to the Meaning of Life by A.J. Jacobs (Author), Greg Pliska (Contributor)
ALICE: Girls Can Kiss Now by Jill Gutowitz
