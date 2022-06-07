Pride Reads

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim talk about nonfiction for Pride Month.

Follow Up

KIM: Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City by Andrea Elliott

Nonfiction in the News

Three Women: Lisa Taddeo Shares a Vivid First Look at Her Adaptation [Vanity Fair]

New Nonfiction

Battling the Big Lie: How Fox, Facebook, and the MAGA Media Are Destroying America by Dan Pfeiffer

The Monster’s Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World by David K. Randall

The Wine-Dark Sea Within : A Turbulent History of Blood by Dr. Dhun Sethna

The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon’s Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I by Lindsey Fitzharris

1368: China and the Making of the Modern World by Ali Humayun Akhtar

Weekly Theme: Queer Books

Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe

Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby

Queer, There, and Everywhere: 23 People Who Changed the World by Sarah Prager (Author), Zoe More O’Ferrall (Illustrator)

Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden

Reading Now

KIM: The Puzzler: One Man’s Quest to Solve the Most Baffling Puzzles Ever, from Crosswords to Jigsaws to the Meaning of Life by A.J. Jacobs (Author), Greg Pliska (Contributor)

ALICE: Girls Can Kiss Now by Jill Gutowitz



CONCLUSION

