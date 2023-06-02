Pride Month Picks
Kendra Winchester and Katie McLain Horner discuss books for Pride Month!
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!
Looking for fascinating stories, informed takes, useful advice, and more drawn from our collective experience as power readers, teachers, librarians, booksellers, and bookish professionals? Subscribe to The Deep Dive, a biweekly newsletter to inform and inspire readers, delivered to your inbox! Your first read (The Power Reader’s Guide to Reading Logs & Trackers) is on the house. Check out all the details and choose your membership level at bookriot.substack.com.
NEWS
Megan Abbott’s Beware the Woman is being turned into a film.
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Mary Rose – Geoffrey Girard
Reprieve – James Han Mattson
Dirt Creek – Hayley Scrivenor
Nothing But Blackened Teeth – Cassandra Khaw
Summer Sons – Lee Mandelo
All the Sinners Bleed – S.A. Cosby
Beware the Woman – Megan Abbott
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.
Otherwise you can:
Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
And we will talk to you all next time!