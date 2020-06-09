Episode 59
Pride Month Nonfiction
This week Alice and Kim talk Pride reads, new release nonfiction, and more.
Nonfiction in the News
Entertainment Weekly: “Warner Bros. makes Just Mercy available for free as education on ‘systemic racism’”
Book Riot: “Listen to Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi on Spotify
New Books
Youth to Power: Your Voice and How to Use It by Jamie Margolin
How We Show Up by Mia Birdsong
Girls Garage: How to Use Any Tool, Tackle Any Project, and Build the World You Want to See by Emily Pilloton.
The Dragons, the Giant, the Women: A Memoir by Wayétu Moore
Pride Month
How We Get Free: Black Feminism and the Combahee River Collective, Edited by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir by Saeed Jones
The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America by Eric Cervini
When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir by Patrisse Khan-Cullors and asha bandele
Reading Now
KIM: Reclaiming Our Space: How Black Feminists Are Changing the World from the Tweets to the Streets by Feminista Jones
The Yellow House: A Memoir by Sarah M. Broom
ALICE: Thick: And Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom
CONCLUSION
