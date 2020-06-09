Pride Month Nonfiction

This week Alice and Kim talk Pride reads, new release nonfiction, and more.

This episode is sponsored by TBR and Book Riot Insiders.

Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.

Nonfiction in the News

Entertainment Weekly: “Warner Bros. makes Just Mercy available for free as education on ‘systemic racism’”

Book Riot: “Listen to Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi on Spotify

New Books

Youth to Power: Your Voice and How to Use It by Jamie Margolin

How We Show Up by Mia Birdsong

Girls Garage: How to Use Any Tool, Tackle Any Project, and Build the World You Want to See by Emily Pilloton.

The Dragons, the Giant, the Women: A Memoir by Wayétu Moore

Pride Month

How We Get Free: Black Feminism and the Combahee River Collective, Edited by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor

How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir by Saeed Jones

The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America by Eric Cervini

When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir by Patrisse Khan-Cullors and asha bandele

Reading Now

KIM: Reclaiming Our Space: How Black Feminists Are Changing the World from the Tweets to the Streets by Feminista Jones

The Yellow House: A Memoir by Sarah M. Broom

ALICE: Thick: And Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom

CONCLUSION

You can find us on SOCIAL MEDIA – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork

RATE AND REVIEW on Apple Podcasts so people can find us more easily, and subscribe so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.