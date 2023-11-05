Pop Diva Rumspringa

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the sales numbers for The Woman in Me, PW’s best books of the year list, the Fourth Wing adaptation announcement, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

Britney sales numbers

PW’s best books of 2023

There’s a Fourth Wing adaptation coming

Highlights of a couple new studies about Americans’ reading habits

Barnes & Noble Discover Prize goes to The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters

12 Things Rebecca Learned in 12 Years of Book Riot

Blackouts by Justin Torres

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward

Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann