Live: Podcasting While Eating Chocolate Cake

Eric and Kelly come to you live, highlighting a ton of upcoming YA books, as well as audience recommended reads.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, Tor Teen, and Flatiron Books, publisher of Anna K by Jenny Lee.

SHOW NOTES

Big thank you to The Book Stall in Winnetka, Illinois, for hosting us!

We Are The Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian

Damsel by Elana K. Arnold

Almost American Girl by Robin Ha

We Didn’t Ask For This by Adi Alsaid

War and Speech by Don Zolidis

Fell of Dark by Caleb Roehrig

Followers by Raziel Reid

Deepfake by Sarah Darer Littman

Smash It! by Francina Simone

Burn Our Bodies Down by Rory Power

My Eyes Are Up Here by Laura Zimmerman

Again Again by E. Lockhart

Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson

Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus

The Toll by Neal Shusterman

Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore

When The Stars Lead To You by Ronni Davis

And for those of you who are curious, here’s a look at Adi Alsaid’s hand-written, portable, non-Goodreads reading journal: