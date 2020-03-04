Live: Podcasting While Eating Chocolate Cake
Eric and Kelly come to you live, highlighting a ton of upcoming YA books, as well as audience recommended reads.
SHOW NOTES
Big thank you to The Book Stall in Winnetka, Illinois, for hosting us!
We Are The Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian
Damsel by Elana K. Arnold
Almost American Girl by Robin Ha
We Didn’t Ask For This by Adi Alsaid
War and Speech by Don Zolidis
Fell of Dark by Caleb Roehrig
Deepfake by Sarah Darer Littman
Smash It! by Francina Simone
Burn Our Bodies Down by Rory Power
My Eyes Are Up Here by Laura Zimmerman
Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson
Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus
The Toll by Neal Shusterman
Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore
When The Stars Lead To You by Ronni Davis
And for those of you who are curious, here’s a look at Adi Alsaid’s hand-written, portable, non-Goodreads reading journal: