Playing by the Ruled

Jeff and Rebecca talk about book sales, Amazon’s new book club, the bookstore of the year, recent reading, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

Congrats to The Raven!

The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America by Carol Anderson

Amazon starts monthly book club

Post-Traumatic by Chantal Johnson

Translating Myself & Other by Jhumpa Lahiri

Trillions by Robin Wigglesworth