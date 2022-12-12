Pine, Pine, Pine…Pine, Pine
Jess and Trisha close out the year by recommending queer friends-to-lovers books, romances with a criminal element, and more in part two of our annual recommendation request episode.
News
A reminder to learn more about the Harper Collins strike and support the workers however you can.
Books Discussed
Santa Baby by Eliza McLane
Her Christmas Wish by Karmen Lee
Merry Inkmas by Talia Hibbert
Lighting the Flames by Sarah Wendell
Royal Holiday by Jasmine Guillory
When Love Calls by Sharon C. Cooper
Witchmark by C.L. Polk
A Heart of Blood and Ashes by Milla Vane
Partners in Crime by Alisha Rai
Her Other Secret by HelenKay Dimon
To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins
A Thief in the Night by KJ Charles
Mooncakes by Wendy Xu and Suzanne Walker
Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae
Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake
Common Goal by Rachel Reid
A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria
A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall
Bear With Me and the Shifter Escapes books by Lucy Eden
Mistlefoe and the Mead Mishaps series by Kimberly Lemming
The Winston Brothers series (starting with Truth or Beard) by Penny Reid
The Psy-Changling series starting with Slave to Sensation or Silver Silence by Nalini Singh
