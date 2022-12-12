Pine, Pine, Pine…Pine, Pine

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha close out the year by recommending queer friends-to-lovers books, romances with a criminal element, and more in part two of our annual recommendation request episode.

News

A reminder to learn more about the Harper Collins strike and support the workers however you can.

Books Discussed

Santa Baby by Eliza McLane

Her Christmas Wish by Karmen Lee

Merry Inkmas by Talia Hibbert

Lighting the Flames by Sarah Wendell

Royal Holiday by Jasmine Guillory

When Love Calls by Sharon C. Cooper

Witchmark by C.L. Polk

A Heart of Blood and Ashes by Milla Vane

Partners in Crime by Alisha Rai

Her Other Secret by HelenKay Dimon

To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins

A Thief in the Night by KJ Charles

Mooncakes by Wendy Xu and Suzanne Walker

Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae

Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake

Common Goal by Rachel Reid

A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria

A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall

Bear With Me and the Shifter Escapes books by Lucy Eden

Mistlefoe and the Mead Mishaps series by Kimberly Lemming

The Winston Brothers series (starting with Truth or Beard) by Penny Reid

The Psy-Changling series starting with Slave to Sensation or Silver Silence by Nalini Singh

Thanks for reading with us this year! Let us know what you loved the most in 2022, and what you’re excited about in 2023! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).