This week, Jenn and guest Vanessa dig into their reading pet peeves and favorite tropes in SFF, and talk about an amazing AMA from Stephen Graham Jones, the Sleepy Hollow Remake, and more.

News

PW’s Best SF/F of 2023 [Publishers Weekly]

Marvel Ultimates co-creator no longer doing “Work For Hire” [The Popverse]

Sleepy Hollow Remake [Screen Rant]

Stephen Graham Jones AMA [Reddit]

Books Discussed

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas (Graveyard Goods)

Anything by Mur Lafferty

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei (cw: fertility issues, death of pregnant person, death of children)

Burning Roses by S.L. Huang

The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie

Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson

Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark

The Daughter of Dr. Moreau by Silvia Moreno Garcia