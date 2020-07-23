Episode 34
OwnVoices, Heard and Valued
Nicole and Matthew discuss the creation and use of the #OwnVoices hashtag, representation of diversity in kidlit, and the value of storytelling through lived experience.
RELEVANT LINKS:
- #ownvoices (blog post by #ownvoices hashtag creator Corrine Duyvis)
- Picture This: Diversity in Children’s Books 2018 Infographic
- The Diversity Gap in Children’s Publishing, 2018
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Picture Books:
- Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away by Meg Medina; illustrated by Sonia Sanchez
- Alma and How She Got Her Name by Juana Martinez-Neal
- Dreamers by Yuyi Morales
- When We Were Alone by David A. Robertson; illustrated by Julie Flett
- The Hanukkah Magic of Nate Gadol by Arthur A. Levine; illustrated by Kevin Hawkes
- The Cat Man of Aleppo by Karim Shamsi-Basha and Irene Latham; illustrated by Yuko Shimizu
Middle Grade:
- Snapdragon by Kat Leyh
- El Deafo by Cece Bell
- Prairie Lotus by Linda Sue Park
- When Stars Are Scattered by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed
- Show Me a Sign by Ann Clare LeZotte
- Rick by Alex Gino
Closing Note:
Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).