Episode 29
Our World, Reimagined
Nicole and Matthew discuss how this time of safe-at-home is giving readers and bookmakers opportunity to reimagine our world through activism, design, kindness, and mindfulness. Joining is special guest Peter H. Reynolds, best-selling children’s book author, illustrator, bookshop owner, founder of FableVision, and an advocate for creativity and children of all ages.
This episode is sponsored by:
Lit Stitch: 25 Cross-Stitch Patterns for Book Lovers, made by Book Riot and Abrams
Stepping Stones by Lucy Knisley, from Random House Graphic
The Messy Life of Blue by Shawna Railey, from Little Bee Books
RELEVANT LINKS:
Peter H. Reynolds (homepage)
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
PICTURE BOOKS:
What If… by Samantha Berger; illustrated by Mike Curato
The Breathing Book by Christopher Willard, PsyD and Olivia Weisser; illustrated by Alison Oliver
Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice by Mahogany L. Browne, Elizabeth Acevedo, Olivia Gatwood, and illustrated by Theodore Taylor, III
You Matter by Christian Robinson
The Bear’s Garden by Marcie Colleen; illustrated by Alison Oliver
Imagine by Juan Felipe Herrera; illustrated by Lauren Castillo
What Do You Do With an Idea? by Kobi Yamada; illustrated by Mae Besom
MIDDLE GRADE:
A Good Kind of Trouble by Lisa Moore Ramée
Strange Birds by Celia C. Perez
What Lane?! by Torrey Maldonado
WHERE TO FIND CHILDREN’S BOOKS DURING QUARANTINE
- Your local library – Even as libraries are closing for the quarantine, they have a ton of e-books, resources, and movies for kids.
- Epic! – Epic! is the Leading Digital Library for Kids 12 & Under
- Susan Tan’s Authors Everywhere YouTube channel
- How Kids’ Lit Is Responding to the Coronavirus
- Read, Wonder, and Learn – Favorite Authors & Illustrators Share Resources for Learning Anywhere
- COVID-19 Resources compiled by We Need Diverse Books
- Resources for Online PreK-12 Teaching During COVID and Beyond
- Little free libraries – There may be free books in a free library just around the corner from you. Give a book, get a book, and remember to wash those hands!
CLOSING NOTE:
