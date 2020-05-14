Our World, Reimagined

Nicole and Matthew discuss how this time of safe-at-home is giving readers and bookmakers opportunity to reimagine our world through activism, design, kindness, and mindfulness. Joining is special guest Peter H. Reynolds, best-selling children’s book author, illustrator, bookshop owner, founder of FableVision, and an advocate for creativity and children of all ages.

This episode is sponsored by:

Lit Stitch: 25 Cross-Stitch Patterns for Book Lovers, made by Book Riot and Abrams

Stepping Stones by Lucy Knisley, from Random House Graphic

The Messy Life of Blue by Shawna Railey, from Little Bee Books

RELEVANT LINKS:

Peter H. Reynolds (homepage)

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

PICTURE BOOKS:

What If… by Samantha Berger; illustrated by Mike Curato

The Breathing Book by Christopher Willard, PsyD and Olivia Weisser; illustrated by Alison Oliver

Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice by Mahogany L. Browne, Elizabeth Acevedo, Olivia Gatwood, and illustrated by Theodore Taylor, III

You Matter by Christian Robinson

The Bear’s Garden by Marcie Colleen; illustrated by Alison Oliver

Imagine by Juan Felipe Herrera; illustrated by Lauren Castillo

What Do You Do With an Idea? by Kobi Yamada; illustrated by Mae Besom

MIDDLE GRADE:

A Good Kind of Trouble by Lisa Moore Ramée

Strange Birds by Celia C. Perez

What Lane?! by Torrey Maldonado

WHERE TO FIND CHILDREN’S BOOKS DURING QUARANTINE

