Our Spring 2020 Favorites

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Locus Award Winners, some exciting reprints, their favorite titles from the Spring of 2020, and more!

News

2020 Locus Award Winners

Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s backlist is being reprinted

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Cancelled

“New” Lyra novella from Philip Pullman

Books Discussed

Vagabonds by Hao Jingfang, translated by Ken Liu (tw: suicide)

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (tw: discussion of past child abuse)

The Down Days by Ilze Hugo (TW: child abuse/death; CW: drug addiction, fatphobic language)

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (TW: Sexual Assault, mention of rape)