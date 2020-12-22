Our Most Anticipated Releases of 2021

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss some of their most anticipated books of 2021, including The Rib King, Dial A for Aunties, and Harlem Shuffle.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard

Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders

We Could Be Heroes by Mike Chen

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna

Two Truths and a Lie: A Murder, a Private Investigator, and Her Search for Justice by Ellen McGarrahan

Kink: Stories edited by R.O. Kwon and Garth Greenwell

Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi

Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

In the Quick by Kate Hope Day

Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor

We Are Satellites by Sarah Pinsker

Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon

Damnation Spring by Ash Davidson

Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead

Broken in the Best Possible Way by Jenny Lawson

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko

Star Eater by Kerstin Hall

MORE BOOKS OUT THE REST OF THE YEAR:

Wound from the Mouth of a Wound by torrin a. greathouse

Crystal Clear: Reflections on Extraordinary Talismans for Everyday Life by Jaya Saxena

In Case You Get Hit by a Bus: A Plan to Organize Your Life Now for When You’re Not Around Later by Abby Schneiderman, Adam Seifer, Gene Newman

Curls by Ruth Forman, Geneva Bowers (Illustrator)

Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder: A Novel by T.A. Willberg

The Chanel Sisters: A Novel by Judithe Little

Pretty Little Wife: A Novel by Darby Kane

This One Wild and Precious Life: The Path Back to Connection in a Fractured World by Sarah Wilson

Bait and Witch by Angela M. Sanders

Ten Rules for Faking It by Sophie Sullivan

The War Widow (A Billie Walker Novel) by Tara Moss

A Wicked Yarn (A Craft Fair Knitters Mystery Book 1) by Emmie Caldwell

The Wrong Family: A Novel by Tarryn Fisher

Wrong Alibi by Christina Dodd

A Spy in the Struggle by Aya de León

The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict

I Used to Have a Plan: But Life Had Other Ideas by Alessandra Olanow

From Archie to Zack by Vincent Kirsch

The Best of Michael Marshall Smith by Michael Marshall Smith