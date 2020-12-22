Episode 291
Our Most Anticipated Releases of 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss some of their most anticipated books of 2021, including The Rib King, Dial A for Aunties, and Harlem Shuffle.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard
Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders
We Could Be Heroes by Mike Chen
The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna
Two Truths and a Lie: A Murder, a Private Investigator, and Her Search for Justice by Ellen McGarrahan
Kink: Stories edited by R.O. Kwon and Garth Greenwell
Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi
Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
In the Quick by Kate Hope Day
Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor
We Are Satellites by Sarah Pinsker
Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon
Damnation Spring by Ash Davidson
Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab
Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
Broken in the Best Possible Way by Jenny Lawson
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
Star Eater by Kerstin Hall
MORE BOOKS OUT THE REST OF THE YEAR:
Wound from the Mouth of a Wound by torrin a. greathouse
Crystal Clear: Reflections on Extraordinary Talismans for Everyday Life by Jaya Saxena
In Case You Get Hit by a Bus: A Plan to Organize Your Life Now for When You’re Not Around Later by Abby Schneiderman, Adam Seifer, Gene Newman
Curls by Ruth Forman, Geneva Bowers (Illustrator)
Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder: A Novel by T.A. Willberg
The Chanel Sisters: A Novel by Judithe Little
Pretty Little Wife: A Novel by Darby Kane
This One Wild and Precious Life: The Path Back to Connection in a Fractured World by Sarah Wilson
Bait and Witch by Angela M. Sanders
Ten Rules for Faking It by Sophie Sullivan
The War Widow (A Billie Walker Novel) by Tara Moss
A Wicked Yarn (A Craft Fair Knitters Mystery Book 1) by Emmie Caldwell
The Wrong Family: A Novel by Tarryn Fisher
Wrong Alibi by Christina Dodd
A Spy in the Struggle by Aya de León
The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict
I Used to Have a Plan: But Life Had Other Ideas by Alessandra Olanow
From Archie to Zack by Vincent Kirsch
The Best of Michael Marshall Smith by Michael Marshall Smith