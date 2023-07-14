Our Most Anticipated Releases for the Second Half of 2023!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss their most anticipated book for the second half of 2023!

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!

What do S.A. Cosby, Khaled Hosseini, Sarah Bakewell, and Yahdon Israel have in common? They’ve been guests on Book Riot’s newest podcast, First Edition where BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world. Subscribe to hear them and stay to hear Book Riot’s editors pick the “it” book of the month.

NEWS

STOP THE PRESSES: TANA FRENCH HAS A NEW BOOK COMING IN 2024!!!!

Alyssa Cole also has a new thriller coming out!!

Crime Reads Best of List for the first half of 2023

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Where All the Light Tends to Go – David Joy

Happiness Falls – Angie Kim (August 29)

Bright Young Women – Jessica Knoll (Sept. 19)

The Reformatory – Tananarive Due (October 31)

Here in the Dark: Stories – Meagan Lucas (July 27th)

Those We Thought We Knew – David Joy (August 1st)

I’m Not Done with You Yet – Jessica Q. Sutanto August 22nd)

How Can I Help You – Laura Sims

The Centre – Ayesha Manazir Siddigi

The Mistress of Bhatia House – Sujata Massey

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.

Otherwise you can:

Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady

And we will talk to you all next time!