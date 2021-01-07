Episode 45
Our Most Anticipated Books of 2021
This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
Nicole and Matthew talk about the books they’re most looking forward to in 2021. Joining us is Sailaja Joshi, CEO and founder of Mango and Marigold Press.
For even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!
RELEVANT LINKS:
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
PICTURE BOOKS
- Tag Team (El Toro & Friends) by Raúl the Third
- Training Day (El Toro & Friends) by Raúl the Third
- Zonia’s Rain Forest by Juana Martinez-Neal
- What You Don’t Know: A Story of Liberated Childhood by Anastasia Higginbotham
- Michelle’s Garden: How the First Lady Planted Seeds of Change by Sharee Miller
- I Sang You Down from the Stars by Tasha Spillett-Sumner; illustrated by Michaela Goade
- Laxmi’s Mooch by Shelly Anand; illustrated by Nabi H. Ali
Middle Grade
- Amari and the Night Brothers by B.B. Alston
- Root Magic By Eden Royce
- Red, White, and Whole by Rajani Larocca
- Baseball’s Leading Lady: Effa Manley and the Rise and Fall of the Negro Leagues by Andrea Williams
- Legacy: Women Poets of the Harlem Renaissance by Nikki Grimes
CLOSING NOTE:
Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).