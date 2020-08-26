Our Highly Unscientific Guide To Fanfiction

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Ignyte and World Fantasy Awards, women in SF history, and give you some starting points to dive into fanfiction.

News:

“Every Possible Kind of Science Fiction Story”

2020 World Fantasy Award Finalists

Ray Bradbury Readathon

2020 Inaugural Ignyte Awards Nominees

Links & References

“Homestead” by katemonkey (Finn/Poe/Rey after events of Rise of Skywalkers)

Authors who have written fanfic

The Rec Center email newsletter

Archive of Our Own / AO3

FanFiction.net (FFN)

The most popular tags on AO3

Fanfic subreddit (resources for readers and writers)

Recs on Reddit

Wattpad

The Promise and Potential of Fan Fiction, on The New Yorker