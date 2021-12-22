Episode 109
Our Favorite YA Books of 2021
Tirzah and Erica narrow down a huge list of wonderful books they read this year and talk about some of their favorites, as well as some YA award news.
Books and Links:
The Morris Award finalists have been announce
Here’s the full Jorts Saga, which started on Reddit as an AITA question (make sure to also read the follow-up)
Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson
Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron
One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite
She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen
Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis