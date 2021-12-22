Our Favorite YA Books of 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica narrow down a huge list of wonderful books they read this year and talk about some of their favorites, as well as some YA award news.

Books and Links:

The Morris Award finalists have been announce

Here’s the full Jorts Saga, which started on Reddit as an AITA question (make sure to also read the follow-up)

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron

One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite

She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao

The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis