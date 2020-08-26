Episode 394
Our Favorite Summer Reads of 2020

Jeff and Rebecca review their favorite reads from the most unusual summer of 2020.

This episode is sponsored by:
TBR

The Morning Flower by Amanda Hocking

The Haunting of Gillespie House by Darcy Coates

Editorial Arts Academy for Freelance Book Editing 101

Books discussed in this episode:

Intimations by Zadie Smith

The Idea Factory by John Gertner

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer

I Hold a Wolf by the Ears by Laura van den Berg

Friends and Strangers by J. Courtney Sullivan

What I Talk About When I Talk About Running by Haruki Murakami

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

The Beauty in Breaking by Michele Harper

Burn the Place by Iliana Regan

