Episode 394
Our Favorite Summer Reads of 2020
Jeff and Rebecca review their favorite reads from the most unusual summer of 2020.
This episode is sponsored by:
TBR
The Morning Flower by Amanda Hocking
The Haunting of Gillespie House by Darcy Coates
Editorial Arts Academy for Freelance Book Editing 101
Books discussed in this episode:
Intimations by Zadie Smith
The Idea Factory by John Gertner
Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
I Hold a Wolf by the Ears by Laura van den Berg
Friends and Strangers by J. Courtney Sullivan
What I Talk About When I Talk About Running by Haruki Murakami
Deacon King Kong by James McBride
The Beauty in Breaking by Michele Harper
Burn the Place by Iliana Regan