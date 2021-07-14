Episode 108
Our Favorite SF/F Of 2021 So Far
Sharifah and Jenn discuss some Hugo Awards committee follow-up, Locus Award Winners, a new Lord of the Rings audiobook, their favorites of the year so far, and more.
News
Comics Bookstore Sues Neighboring Hotel, Includes Comic Book Version of Factual Allegations in Amended Complaint [Miami Herald]
Hugo / DisconIII Follow-up [File 770]
Ursula K. Le Guin Stamp! [File 770]
Andy Serkis Is Recording The Lord of the Rings Audiobooks [Tor.com]
2021 Locus Award Winners [Tor.com]
Books Discussed
Jasmine Throne (Burning Kingdoms #1) by Tasha Suri
Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon
The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo (tw: abortion scene, racism, homophobia)
Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders
Finna by Nino Cipri