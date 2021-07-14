Our Favorite SF/F Of 2021 So Far

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss some Hugo Awards committee follow-up, Locus Award Winners, a new Lord of the Rings audiobook, their favorites of the year so far, and more.

News

Comics Bookstore Sues Neighboring Hotel, Includes Comic Book Version of Factual Allegations in Amended Complaint [Miami Herald]

Hugo / DisconIII Follow-up [File 770]

Ursula K. Le Guin Stamp! [File 770]

Andy Serkis Is Recording The Lord of the Rings Audiobooks [Tor.com]

2021 Locus Award Winners [Tor.com]

Books Discussed

Jasmine Throne (Burning Kingdoms #1) by Tasha Suri

Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon

The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo (tw: abortion scene, racism, homophobia)

Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders

Finna by Nino Cipri