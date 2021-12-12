Episode 475
Our Favorite Reads of 2021

Jeff and Rebecca list their favorites reads of 2021.

Discussed in this episode:

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Matrix by Lauren Groff

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead

Klara & the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

You’re Not Listening by Kate Murphy

Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Columbe

Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford

Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

The Parker Inheritance by Varian Johnson

The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street Make a Wish by Karina Yan Glaser

Taste by Stanely Tucci

Bourdain: The Oral Biography by Laurie Woolever

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

Wintering by Katherine May

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraquib

Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

The Premonition by Michael Lewis

Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman

Major Labels by Kelefa Sanneh

The Ugly Cry by Danielle Henderson

Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen

Yoke by Jessamyn Stanley