Episode 475
Our Favorite Reads of 2021
Jeff and Rebecca list their favorites reads of 2021.
Discussed in this episode:
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
Klara & the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
You’re Not Listening by Kate Murphy
Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Columbe
Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
The Parker Inheritance by Varian Johnson
The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street Make a Wish by Karina Yan Glaser
Bourdain: The Oral Biography by Laurie Woolever
The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel
Wintering by Katherine May
In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado
Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraquib
Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes
Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
The Premonition by Michael Lewis
Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman
Major Labels by Kelefa Sanneh
The Ugly Cry by Danielle Henderson
Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen
Yoke by Jessamyn Stanley