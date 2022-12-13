Our Favorite Novels of 2022: December 13, 2022
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Unlikely Animals, Olga Dies Dreaming, Sea of Tranquility, and more of their favorite books of 2022.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett
Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez
All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews
How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson
We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammond
Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel
They’re Going To Love You by Meg Howrey
Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka
The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean
Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield
The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Aex Jennings
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
One’s Company by Ashley Hutson
Husband Material by Alexis Hall
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn
House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson
Decagon House Murders by Yukito Ayatsuji
Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead
Muppets in Moscow: The Unexpected Crazy True Story of Making Sesame Street in Russia by Natasha Lance Rogoff
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar
Scatterlings by Resoketswe Martha Manenzhe
The McCartney Legacy: Volume 1: 1969 – 73 by Allan Kozinn, Adrian Sinclair
A Mother Would Know by Amber Garza
The Endless Rose by Carlos Maleno, Eric Kurtzke (translator)
Opium and Other Stories by Geza Csath, Jascha Kessler and Charlotte Rogers (translators)