Our Favorite Novels of 2022: December 13, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Unlikely Animals, Olga Dies Dreaming, Sea of Tranquility, and more of their favorite books of 2022.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews

How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson

We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammond

Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel

They’re Going To Love You by Meg Howrey

Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean

Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield

The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Aex Jennings

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz

One’s Company by Ashley Hutson

Husband Material by Alexis Hall

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn

House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson

Decagon House Murders by Yukito Ayatsuji

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead

Muppets in Moscow: The Unexpected Crazy True Story of Making Sesame Street in Russia by Natasha Lance Rogoff

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar

Scatterlings by Resoketswe Martha Manenzhe

The McCartney Legacy: Volume 1: 1969 – 73 by Allan Kozinn, Adrian Sinclair

A Mother Would Know by Amber Garza

The Endless Rose by Carlos Maleno, Eric Kurtzke (translator)

Opium and Other Stories by Geza Csath, Jascha Kessler and Charlotte Rogers (translators)