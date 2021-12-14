Episode 341
Our Favorite Novels of 2021: December 14, 2021
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Rib King, Dial A for Aunties, Build Your House Around My Body, and more of their favorite novels of 2021.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard
Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith
Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark
Meet Me in Another Life by Catriona Silvey
The Road Trip by Beth O’Leary
In the Quick by Kate Hope Day
Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
Reprieve by James Han Mattson
The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova
The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood
Little Thieves by Margaret Owen
Murder Most Actual by Alexis Hall
Damnation Spring by Ash Davidson
Miss Moriarty, I Presume? by Sherry Thomas
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Amor Actually by Adriana Herrera, Alexis Daria, Priscilla Olivares, Diana Muñoz Stewart, Mia Sosa, Sabrina Sol, and Zoey Castlle
The Boston Celtics 75th Anniversary Official Illustrated History by the Celtics
Nuclear Family by Joseph Han
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
You Never Get It Back (Iowa Short Fiction Award) by Cara Blue Adams
Inheritance of Secrets by Sonya Bates
M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, Volume 1 by Emilia Clarke, Marguerite Bennett, Leila Leiz (Artist), Jo Ratcliffe (Artist)
Orphans of the Storm by Celia Imrie
The Love Con by Seressia Glass
Silent Parade (Detective Galileo Series) by Keigo Higashino
The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed
The Last Wish: Illustrated Edition (The Witcher) by Andrzej Sapkowski
Agent Sniper: The Cold War Superagent and the Ruthless Head of the CIA by Tim Tate
Spidertouch by Alex Thomson