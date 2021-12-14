Our Favorite Novels of 2021: December 14, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Rib King, Dial A for Aunties, Build Your House Around My Body, and more of their favorite novels of 2021.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard

Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith

Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark

Meet Me in Another Life by Catriona Silvey

The Road Trip by Beth O’Leary

In the Quick by Kate Hope Day

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

Reprieve by James Han Mattson

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova

The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade

Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood

Little Thieves by Margaret Owen

Murder Most Actual by Alexis Hall

Damnation Spring by Ash Davidson

Miss Moriarty, I Presume? by Sherry Thomas

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Amor Actually by Adriana Herrera, Alexis Daria, Priscilla Olivares, Diana Muñoz Stewart, Mia Sosa, Sabrina Sol, and Zoey Castlle

The Boston Celtics 75th Anniversary Official Illustrated History by the Celtics

Nuclear Family by Joseph Han

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

You Never Get It Back (Iowa Short Fiction Award) by Cara Blue Adams

Inheritance of Secrets by Sonya Bates

M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, Volume 1 by Emilia Clarke, Marguerite Bennett, Leila Leiz (Artist), Jo Ratcliffe (Artist)

Orphans of the Storm by Celia Imrie

The Love Con by Seressia Glass

Silent Parade (Detective Galileo Series) by Keigo Higashino

The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed

The Last Wish: Illustrated Edition (The Witcher) by Andrzej Sapkowski

Agent Sniper: The Cold War Superagent and the Ruthless Head of the CIA by Tim Tate

Spidertouch by Alex Thomson